Investigators say that the first burglary took place just before 11:00 a.m. on January 21 on S 49th West Ave. They say a woman heard a noise in her living room and then she witnessed a man crawling through a living room window. The man ran away and the woman said he jumped into the passenger seat of a red truck that drove away.



Investigators say that deputies were dispatched to another burglary at a neighboring home in the 2100 block of S 49th West Ave about an hour later. The homeowner returned to find a front window of the home was open. Four guns, a television and jewelry were missing.

Witnesses describe seeing the same red truck at the location of this burglary as well.

The suspect seen entering the first home was described as a young, slender white male with scruffy facial hair, wearing tan overalls. The truck is described as a red Dodge with a toolbox in the back.

If you have information on the identity of the suspects, please call us at 918-596-5601.