Oklahoma House Committee Holds Hearing Over Bill To Remove Death Penalty
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - A house committee will decide the future of a bill that would remove the death penalty as a punishment option in Oklahoma.
Supporters are calling the hearing in the House Judiciary Committee the "last chance" for House Bill 2876. According to supporters and its author Rep. Jason Dunnington, the House Bill in question is calling to remove the death penalty as a punishment option here in Oklahoma moving forward.
Supporters are also saying the removal of the death penalty will save the taxpayers a lot of money.
"The death penalty is costing us twice as much as it does for us to keep someone incarcerated for life, and I just don't feel like it's the moral thing to do," said Rep. Dunnington.
Dunnington says this would not apply to inmates currently on death row in Oklahoma. Right now there are 47 inmates on death row in the state.