Wagoner County Traffic Stop Turns Into Drug Bust
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - A traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Wagoner County on Valentine’s Day.
That Friday, deputies stopped a car for a traffic violation. Deputies say they had reason to suspect that narcotics were present in the car and a K-9 unit was called in. The K-9 Unit alerted deputies to a small tin container and a zip-up pouch containing zip lock baggies which contained what appeared to be methamphetamine residue.
Deputies continued to search and found 11-grams of meth and 4-grams of marijuana. The passenger in the vehicle Kevin Henson told deputies he forgot the drugs were there.
Henson was taken into custody and transported to the Wagoner County Detention Center. He is charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia
The driver was given a warning for speeding and released.