News
Tulsa Police: Arrests Made After Homeowners Disarm Robbers
A man was arrested after he was suspected of breaking into a home and robbing two people at gunpoint.
Tulsa police said Elgin Adkins and a 15-year-old boy forced their way into a home last week near 49th Place North. Police said a victim knocked the gun out of the suspect's hand, picked it up, and the two ran off.
Police arrested the 15-year-old a short time later.
Adkins was arrested February 24 for complaints of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Police said Adkins has an extensive criminal history and isn't allowed to have a gun.