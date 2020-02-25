"Only a fraction of the vehicles right now are actually screened, so there has to be some kind of suspicion for them to be stopped now. We'll be able to dramatically increase that by the end of the year, that was helpful to be able to get a response. The second part is, they're testing out different pieces of technology, and some of the technology is actually being developed in Oklahoma to be able to detect fentanyl in very small amounts," Lankford said.