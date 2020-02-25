Creek County Residents Still Recovering After 2019 Storms
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - People in Creek County are still recovering even nine months after devastating storms ripped through Green Country.
Now some local organizations are being re-equipped with new funds to continue helping victims.
"It could’ve been so much worse,” said Sapulpa resident, Janice Garvin.
Garvin said she and her husband are still cleaning up after a May tornado ripped through Sapulpa.
She said their fence is still down, some trees need to be cleaned up, and they even had some roof damage to their shop.
Janice said a combination of time, energy and money have kept them from making repairs.
"By the time he works part time and comes home he’s kind of wiped out and we got behind while he was still sick, so we are catching up on things from ten years ago,” said Garvin.
Caring Community Friends is Creek County's largest food pantry and emergency service agency.
Executive Director Camille Teale said a lot of people lost power during the storms and lost their food.
"We opened our doors, extended our hours, let people know we were here and just started distributing food,” said Teale.
Teale is also a part of the Creek County Long Term Recovery Group.
That group was just awarded $30,000 from Tulsa Community Foundation and the United Way to help people, like Garvin, who are still in need.
"We have about 300 people on our list that are still being triaged, still displaced from their homes, still need drywall repair, roof repair, tree limb removal, things we can help with, we just don't want funding to be the issue,” said Teale.
Garvin said they weren't eligible for FEMA help, but said maybe another grant like this could help them get back on their feet.
"If you don’t apply, you won’t get anything, but if you do you might," said Garvin.
CCLTRG said grant management will be need-based and a special emphasis will be placed on victims who are elderly, disabled or have special needs.
If you're interested in applying to see if you're eligible for these grant funds, you can call 918-224-6464.
Caring Community Friends is a full-service food bank.
They take appointments on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and also has a Fresh Market on Thursdays from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.