Tulsa Attorney Accused Of Beating, Sexually Assaulting Wife Claims He's Innocent
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa attorney tells News On 6 during a jailhouse interview he’s innocent after police arrested him on complaints of beating and sexually assaulting his wife for nearly eight hours.
Arya Adibi told News On 6 he was talking against the advice of his lawyers. He said he's innocent and being unfairly charged.
"I'm innocent!" Adibi said. “I’m trying to get my story out because I'm innocent, I'm innocent, I’m innocent!”
Adibi only sat with News On 6’s Amelia Mugavero for a few minutes before he started shouting - claiming he was being unfairly treated by the reporting crew and the jail.
He did sign a waiver agreeing to talk to News On 6 then refused to answer our questions because we told him the news story would be about two minutes long.
“I won’t tell you anything except that I'm innocent,” Adibi said.
Adibi then proceeded to provide a script on how he thought the news story should be promoted. “At 6 o’clock --- to hear the story of a young lawyer fighting for his life, tales of sex, drugs and power. I hope that you take the time to hear my story and plea for help,” Adibi recited.
Prosecutors charged Adibi with 11 felony counts, including assault and battery likely to produce death, strangulation, kidnapping and rape. The arrest report said Adibi's wife told Police he beat her, dragged her by the hair, choked her several times and threatened to shoot her. Police said he had several guns inside the residence.
“I’ve never been charged with a serious crime in my life. They have violated my rights against double jeopardy, against due process, my right to talk to lawyers and my right to bond out,” Adibi said.
After he refused to talk to us further, we walked with him down the hall as deputies escorted him to his cell.
"This brown man is educated. This brown man has friends. This brown man will prove his innocence," Adibi shouted down the hall.