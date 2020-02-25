Bartlesville Couple Arrested, Accused Of Sex Crimes Involving 8-Year-Old
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - A Bartlesville couple is in jail accused of child sex crimes involving an eight-year-old girl they know.
It's a case full of allegations that Sgt. Jim Warring said are alarming and disturbing.
"Someone had gained information about these conversations and alerted us," Warring said.
Those conversations include Facebook messages that Warring said show sexual conversations about an eight-year-old girl between Kendall and Ashley Burnett.
An affidavit said Kendall and Ashley, who lived at a motel in Bartlesville, took nude photos of the little girl while she was asleep, sexually abused her and threatened to punish her if she told anybody about what they were doing.
"Both parties and the male made statements this had been a fantasy," said Warring.
Warring said someone tipped off police last weekend.
"There was a lot of evidence with technology, phone evidence and social media evidence," he said.
The affidavit said investigators found cocaine and marijuana in the room.
It said investigators found sexually explicit photos of the girl on Ashley's cell phone.
"They're extremely hard, the vast majority of us have children, a lot of the young officers have young children," Warring said.
Warring said the girl is now in a safe place while the Burnetts face a list of felony charges.
"There's no reason to wrap your head around as to why this would happen," said Warring.
Bartlesville police said that there are several posts going around Facebook with screenshots of conversations the couple made about the girl.
They encourage people to not share those and flag those posts with Facebook.