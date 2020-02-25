News
Man Receives Life Sentence For Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Poteau Girl For 20 Years
A man will spend the rest of his life in federal prison for kidnapping a Poteau girl, repeatedly sexually assaulting her for 20 years, and forcing her to move dozens of times.
Henri Piette kidnapped the 12-year-old in 1997. Prosecutors said he forced the victim to dye her hair and change her appearance as they moved through the U.S. and Mexico. They said he controlled her with extreme violence.
Over the years she gave birth to nine children during that time.
In 2016, she and her children escaped to the U.S. Consulate in Nogales, Mexico and the FBI began their investigation.