Firefighters Rescue Man From Sapulpa Building Fire
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Firefighters in Sapulpa rescued a man from a large apartment building after a passerby noticed it was on fire overnight.
Firefighters were called just before 2 a.m. Wednesday after they said someone walking by saw smoke coming out of the building.
They said the fire started and was contained to a one bedroom apartment in the building, but no one has lived in that apartment for a couple weeks.
After firefighters were able to wake up the landlord and get him out, they said he told them he had no idea there was a fire.
Fire crews said they believe it was an electrical fire, and they were able to get it put out before the building went up in flames.
They said there isn't really any visual damage on the outside but the inside of that unit is a total loss.
Crews said they turned off the power to the building, so the landlord isn't able to stay.
The Fire Marshal is investigating the official cause of the fire.