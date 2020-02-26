DPS Testing New System Ahead Of Real ID Launch
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is testing a new system in preparation for the roll out of real ID's.
The DPS is trying to be proactive by extending their hours at certain locations and hiring new employees. The department says they are also in seventh of nine weeks of what they call call "user acceptance testing".
"Every single possible customer that could walk through the door, we are running them through the system making sure it works like its supposed to," said Director of Media Relations for DPS Sarah Stewart.
The state is still about two months away from the April 30th start time when Oklahomans can begin getting real ID's.
In order to make sure everything goes smoothly, DPS employees are running through the process repeatedly.
"If they find any glitches, we're reporting that, and we are getting those taken care of before we actually go live with the system," said Stewart.
The DPS said they are anticipating around 630,000 Oklahomans will need a real ID. This means they don't have a passport, military ID or another form of acceptable identification.
The department is advising people that don't need a real ID to hold off and avoid lines, but they hope people can start preparing now.
Click here to learn what you need to bring when getting a real ID.