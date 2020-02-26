“I am proud to endorse Joe Biden. He has a history of fighting for working and middle-class Americans, and I know that’s exactly what he will do as President,” Pittman said in a release from the Biden campaign Wednesday morning. “From working with President Obama to pass the Affordable Care Act to writing and passing the Violence Against Women Act, Joe Biden has never given up on something he knows is right. That’s exactly the type of fight we need in our next President,”