CDC Warns Coronavirus Cases Could Rise In U.S.
As of Wednesday morning, there are more than 50 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the U.S.; health officials are warning that number is very likely to spike.
The CDC said its no longer a question of if we will see the Coronavirus spread in the U.S., but when.
Dr. Nancy Messonnier with the CDC said "we are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad."
The Trump Administration is asking Congress for an additional $2.5 billion to fight the spread of the virus. But lawmakers are divided and unsure if that's enough money.
White House officials said the money would be used for vaccine development, treatment, and protective equipment.
Concerns have fueled a massive drop-off on Wall Street with stocks logging their worst two days in the last two years.
The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency but isn't calling it a pandemic just yet.