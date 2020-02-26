News
Woman In Custody After Stolen Vehicle Chase In Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police have a woman in custody after stolen truck chase.
According to BAPD, a salesman at Regional Hyundai in Broken Arrow was pulling a truck out when it was stolen by the woman. Officers say Onstar tracked the stolen truck to Tulsa where Tulsa Police spotted the truck and attempted to stop it.
Officers say TPD was cut off by a train at which time Broken Arrow police took over the pursuit. BAPD was able to pull the truck over and take the woman into custody.
Officers say the woman struck another vehicle during the chase and continued to run. The person in that vehicle was not harmed.
This is a developing story...