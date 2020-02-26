News
Creek Co. Deputies: Shots Fired During Chase That Ends In Crash
Wednesday, February 26th 2020, 5:19 PM CST
Updated:
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - Creek County deputies said they arrested three people after shots were fired during a chase.
According to deputies, they haven't identified the shooter but three people were arrested after the chase ended in a crash between Mannford and Jennings.
Deputies have not yet released the names of the suspects.
We will update this story when we have more information...