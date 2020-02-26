Police Investigating Shooting At Sand Springs Home
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Sand Springs Police are investigating after a homeowner shot a man in his front yard.
The shooter told police he found a man sitting inside his girlfriend’s car. Now it'll be up to the district attorney to determine who could face charges in this case.
“Before I even got to the door, I heard somebody yelling ‘he shot me, he shot me’,” said Ted Bush.
Bush said he and his wife were watching a movie when they heard a single gunshot. Bush said he went outside to see what happened and heard two people yelling across the street.
"The neighbor on this side called 911, my wife called 911 and I think even the guy who shot him called 911,” said Bush.
Sand Springs Police said they got to the home near 5th and Main around 7:30 Tuesday night and found a man holding down 28-Year-Old Brent Sloan down. They said it all started when a woman went outside to start her car and found Sloan sitting inside, so she yelled to her boyfriend to help.
"He chased him around the block and ended up back in front of the house then they got in a fight,” said Captain Enzbrenner.
Captain Todd Enzbrenner said the homeowner told officers Sloan lunged at him while he was holding him at gunpoint, so he shot Sloan in the leg.
Enzbrenner said there's a stand your ground law in Oklahoma, but the victim must be in fear for their life.
“Homeowners have a right to protect their property, but to use deadly force they have to be in imminent danger,” said Captain Enzbrenner.
Enzbrenner said if someone is breaking into your home, he encourages you not to confront them and instead call the police.
"Call us and let us come take care of it. If you do have the means to hold them down that’s fine, but remember the danger you're putting yourself in,” said Enzbrenner.
Sloan is in the hospital right now but will eventually be booked for breaking into a car. Police said he stole a tool kit out of the car.
News On 6 asked the homeowner if he would like to share his side of the story, and he denied our request for an interview.