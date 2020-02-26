State To Start Issuing 'Real ID' Tulsa, OKC By End Of April
The state will start issuing new more secure driver’s licenses and identification cards at the end of April but that's just in Tulsa and in Oklahoma City.
In smaller towns it will be later in the year and even closer to the federal deadline.
It's the end of the month and at the Pryor Tag Agency that means the usual rush of people renewing car tags and driver’s licenses. They're expecting another rush when the "real ID" is available - the new federal standard for a more secure ID.
Tag agent Lindsay Hoover said she's been told the statewide rollout could be mid-summer.
“If they are on the ball and it goes smoothly, it might be before that,” Hoover said.
The state is encouraging drivers to be ready, because they estimate 630,000 people will apply for the new ID before the October first federal deadline. Several forms of identification and residency are required
“Start getting those together now if you need a real ID before October 1, so when you come in it will be a seamless visit so we can scan those documents, get you a paper temporary ID, or DL and get you out the door,” Sarah Stewart said, with the Department of Public Safety.
The Department of Public Safety will for the first time, mail the new ID rather than hand it over immediately.
For many people, the existing style of ID will be valid for all their needs.
“We want people to know that won't get you on an airplane after October 1, or get into a federal building, but it's good for everything else. You can drive with that, you can vote with that and access state benefits with that,” Stewart said.
It's important to note that not everyone will need the new real ID. Anyone with a passport or military ID can continue to use that to board a plane or get into a federal building.