Mannford Teen Killed In Condo Fire Identified
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - A teenager who died in a condo fire in Mannford Monday morning has been identified by officials.
The Medical Examiner said 15-year-old Connor Bailey died in the fire. His grandmother is still in a hospital after suffering burns and smoke inhalation. She is expected to survive.
The fire destroyed two units at the Keystone Condos on Highway 51.
Fire investigators are still trying to find the cause of the fire.
If you wish to help, a GoFundMe has been setup here.