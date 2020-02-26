Del City Man Renovating RV's For The Homeless
A Del City man is working to help rebuild the lives of those that need it.
According to a 2019 year-end report released by Oklahoma City homelessness has increased. One of the main reasons is a lack of affordable housing. Ryan Loughlin wants to change that one RV at a time.
It all started with a good deed. When Loughlin found out that a good friend of his was living in their car, he knew something had to be done.
“A bunch of things happened in his life and it's just where he ended up,” he said.
Loughlin got an idea. There was a RV sitting on his property that wasn’t being used. He could fix it up and his friend could move in. So, that’s exactly what he did. His friend moved out of his car and into the RV.
“Everything started to fall in line for him. you know, He's got his own apartment now and he's just totally happy.”
Inspired by his friend’s transformation he realized that having a place to call home can change a person’s life.
“The gears started clicking in my head. And things took off from there,” Laughlin said.
Loughlin found another camper, then another RV. Soon he had four. Using his own money, donated materials and appliances he went to work.
“They’ve got a shower and a bathroom. A way to take care of themselves,” he said. “Aside from being presentable which will help them keep their jobs, they will feel better about themselves.”
Loughlin is focusing on the working homeless, those that get a pension and/or unemployment benefits.
If you would like to help the cause Laughlin has set up a GoFund Me account. Click here for more information.