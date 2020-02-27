News
Firefighters Respond To Tulsa Apartment Fire
Thursday, February 27th 2020, 7:11 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Firefighters responded to an apartment fire near 51st Street and Peoria.
This happened at the Royal Arms Apartments around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Firefighters said one apartment unit was on fire and the roof was damaged.
Firefighters said about 5 apartments were affected by the fire, and the residents will have to find other places to stay at this time.
At this time, Skelly going east toward Peoria is blocked off.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story..