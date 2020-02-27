Japan Cancels Classes, Coronavirus Cases Continue To Increase
Class is canceled for nearly 12.8 million elementary, junior high and high schools students in Japan.
This comes as the number of deaths from the virus continues to rise across the globe.
Worldwide more than 81,000 people have been infected, and 2,700 have died.
Health officials in Iran said 26 people have now died from the Coronavirus with more than 245 cases confirmed so far.
In Japan, schools are closed nationwide for a month as officials there work to control the spread of the virus.
The country now has nearly 900 cases, including more than 700 from a quarantined cruise ship.
South Korea announced its largest jump in cases with 505 more patients and 13 deaths.
After President Trump's briefing Wednesday, the CDC reported a new case in California that might be the first in the U.S. not connected to foreign travel.
The patient is being treated in Sacramento, and officials are trying to track down anyone who had been in contact with them.
Officials said at this point, a vaccine is about a year-and-a-half away.