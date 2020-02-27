News
Early Voting For Presidential Primary Starts Thursday In Oklahoma
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Starting Thursday you can get out to start voting early, as we are now less than a week away from Super Tuesday here in Oklahoma.
It has been a busy year at the polls across the country; we've seen people in long lines trying to vote in their states primary.
Here in Tulsa, one of the places you can vote early is the Tulsa County Election Board. Oklahoma's primary election will be next Tuesday.
Voters are encouraged to vote early this year to avoid the long lines next Tuesday.
The Tulsa County Election Board said early voting will be Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You can either vote at the Tulsa County Election Board or at Hardesty Regional Library.