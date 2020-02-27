News
Firefighters Investigate Fire At Tulsa Grocery Store
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa firefighters are looking into what caused a fire at a specialty grocery store near 21st and Garnett around midnight Thursday.
Tulsa firefighters forced that door open at the Tortilleria Milarcos after seeing water coming out of it.
Once inside, they found a small fire had started in the storage room.
Firefighters said the sprinkler system had been activated and had put out the fire.
The building has concrete floors, and there was no major damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and an investigator was called to the scene.
The business was closed when the fire started.