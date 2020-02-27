The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported nine more people have died from the flu.

The number of Oklahoma deaths related to the flu has risen to 45 since the start of September.

About 2,314 Oklahomans have been hospitalized due to the flu, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Influenza is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by a virus which is spread by infected people coughing, sneezing or touching a surface handled by others. Its impact can be severe in some cases, especially among seniors, young children, pregnant women and people with underlying medical conditions, according to the CDC.