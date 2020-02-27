Tulsa Police: Man Arrested After Stolen Car Found
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police used surveillance video to catch a man they said was driving a stolen car that belonged to a woman he met while celebrating Mardis Gras.
A female victim reported her car stolen after celebrating Mardi Gras..
She told police she met Spears at a bar while celebrating Mardi Gras, and he drover her home.
When she woke up, she saw that her car, phone, and debit card were missing.
An officer found the stolen car parked at the OYO Townhouses near I-244 and Sheridan.
The officer used surveillance video to find the suspect's room.
When they knocked, police said the suspect, David Spears, opened the door.
The officer said he saw the keys to the stolen car on a table in the room.
Police arrested Spears for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, identity theft, and five other counts.