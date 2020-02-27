Construction Starts On Jenks Outlet Mall
JENKS, Oklahoma - An outlet mall that's been in the plans for years, in Jenks, is now under construction.
The Simon Premium Outlets in Jenks will be the 91st premium outlet for Simon, which also owns Woodland Hills Mall.
After years of waiting for this, city leaders are finally able to celebrate the start of construction, and the leaders of the company were in town to take a look at the progress.
The outlet mall that's going to be built is not for discount retailers: it will be designer brands at discount prices, in a 340,000 square foot "open air" mall.
The CEO of Simon Premium Outlets said even though many brick and mortar stores are in trouble, he's certain this will thrive because it's the kind of experience their customers want.
The construction is creating 400 jobs, roughly 800 people will work here full and part-time once it opens next year.