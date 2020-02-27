OHP Releases New Details After Man Dies In Trooper-Involved Shooting In Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details on why a man authorities believe shot at a Fort Gibson officer on Monday was killed by law enforcement in Tahlequah February 26.
Troopers said U.S. Marshals and Cherokee County deputies set up a roadblock near West Allen Road and the Highway 51 Bypass to stop James Thompson. Sometime during the events Thompson was shot and killed.
According to OHP, Thompson left his vehicle, showed a handgun and shot "at least one round at law enforcement," which prompted two troopers to open fire.
Troopers said Thompson died at the scene.
According to OHP, there were two people in the vehicle. Troopers said a woman was driving and Thompson was in the passenger seat before exiting the vehicle. The driver was detained and then released, troopers said.
Thompson had a lengthy criminal history and has served prison time for drugs, stolen cars, running from police and running a roadblock.
