2 People Tested For Coronavirus In Oklahoma, State Health Department Reports
Two people are under investigation and have been tested for the coronavirus in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed with News 9.
These are the fourth and fifth people to be tested for the coronavirus in Oklahoma.
The health department did not disclose very many details but said the two people did meet the international travel conditions.
The tests were conducted by the CDC and will be verified by the organization.
Travelers returning to the United States from China in the last 14 days are urged to seek medical advice if they feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing. It is important to call ahead before going to a doctor’s office or emergency room and advise them of recent travel to China. This will allow health care providers to implement the appropriate assessment and infection control measures prior to the patient’s arrival.
Any travelers returning from China who were not screened at an airport checkpoint are requested to check in with the OSDH Acute Disease Service at (405) 271-4060.