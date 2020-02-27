News
Health Department: 2 Oklahomans Under Investigation For Coronavirus
AP Images
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Health Department confirmed two of three people in the state are now under investigation for coronavirus February 27.
Officials at the department said the two people met criteria for further investigation after they were tested. They said the individuals are matching symptoms as well as recent travel locations where they could have been exposed.
The department said the testing has been shipped to the CDC in Atlanta, GA for analysis and they should have results within a few days.