Creek Co. Deputies: Guns Found After Chase Ends With Crash
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - Creek County deputies found four guns inside a truck after a pursuit that ended in a crash with three people who were in that truck. They said shots were fired during the event.
The two passengers were released, but the driver was sent to a hospital and will be booked into jail.
"The three handguns were recovered along with the rifle from inside the suspect’s car," said Creek County Chief Deputy Fred Clark.
Deputies said one of the guns could have been used in another crime about 40 miles away from where the suspect crashed.
"We believe one of these were used in a first-degree burglary yesterday that started all of this," said Clark.
Deputies received a call Wednesday afternoon about someone with a gun breaking into a home in Milfay. When deputies got there, the suspect was gone, but the victim gave deputies a description of the getaway truck.
"A short time later, deputies were able to spot the suspect vehicle of the description that was given to us," said Clark.
Deputies tried to pull the driver over, but instead they said he took off and led them on a chase.
"The pursuit continued north and through the county roads and highways," said Clark.
Clark said at one point, deputies tried to use stop sticks, but the driver of the truck drove right at the deputies. One deputy fired off rounds at the truck, but no one was hit, and the driver kept going.
"Until it came to an end where the suspect ran into another citizen's vehicle," said Clark.
Luckily, the innocent citizen wasn't hurt. Deputies took the suspect to the hospital and said he faced several felony charges. The sheriff's office said because the deputy who fired his weapon did not hit anyone, he was not placed on leave.