Oklahoma Airmen Visit Members Of Congress
WASHINGTON, D.C - Some of the Oklahoma's airmen paid a visit to members of Congress today and also got a visit from cadets who are still working to earn their wings.
The Civil Air Patrol, which numbers more than 800 in Oklahoma, is Air Force auxiliary and part of the total force package, but tasked with doing the jobs the Air Force can't easily do, like search, rescue and emergency management.
Oklahoma's delegation was glad to see them. They're not in the capital to push a particular bill - just to show gratitude.