Rogers Co. Deputies: Man Holds Girlfriend Hostage, Uses Shock Collar On 3-Year-Old
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Rogers County deputies said they arrested a man after he was accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and her daughter, holding them hostage while using a shock collar on the daughter.
Investigators said Gustus Pennington locked his girlfriend and her three-year-old daughter in their Collinsville home for nearly a week.
Pennington was arrested after deputies made a traffic stop. After stopping him deputies said he was wearing a holster with a loaded revolver and had a knife.
Sheriff Scott Walton said Pennington held them both hostage for six days and shocked the little girl with a shock collar to keep the mother from leaving.
The woman was finally able to contact family, they helped them escape, and the daughter was taken to a hospital, Walton said.
“Easy visible signs of bruising throughout her whole body. The most disturbing part is he put a dog shock collar on this little girl and continually shocked her. His goal was to keep mom from leaving by torturing the child,” Walton said.
Pennington was booked into the Rogers County Jail for kidnapping and child abuse.
“Prayers for that child and there’s certainly a special place in hell for people that do that to a kid,” Walton said.