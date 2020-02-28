The eventual resting position of this boundary will be crucial in determining where some heavy rainfall threats may occur Tuesday. As of now, most data support this axis of higher moisture remaining slightly southeast of the state, but close enough to keep our mentions of rain and thunder in the forecast for Tuesday. Confidence for Tuesday is now much lower than the last few days as we’re seeing a split in the global models regarding some important features. Basically, the GFS is the outlier now with higher rain chances Tuesday, with the EURO and other data mostly dry or keeping the higher chances to the southeast. I lowered our Tuesday pops from 70 to 60% in anticipation of possibly dropping even lower. But will be holding for now, just in case the other models flip back to the wet solution. I don’t like to make big changes based on one run of a computer model simulation.