News
Police: Man Stabbed At Tulsa Apartment Complex
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police responded to a stabbing at a Tulsa apartment complex near 21st Street and Memorial Friday morning.
This happened at the Evergreen Apartments.
Officers said the victim was hanging out with friend at an apartment before going outside to have a cigarette and that is when someone stabbed him.
Police said it appears that the victim stumbled back to the apartment for help.
The victim went to the hospital, but police said they believe he's going to be OK.
Officers said they're not sure who stabbed the man, and the victim couldn't tell them much at the time because had been drinking and lost a lot of blood.
Police said a passerby found the knife down the street and brought it to officers at the scene.