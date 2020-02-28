2 Oklahomans Under Investigation For Coronavirus, State Health Dept. Says
TULSA, Oklahoma - The State Health Department is currently investigating whether two people in Oklahoma have the coronavirus.
Three Oklahomans previously tested negative for the the virus.
Right now, there are still no confirmed cases in Oklahoma.
An Oklahoma doctor is giving advice on how to prevent Oklahomans from getting the coronavirus.
The Center for Disease Control has confirmed the first U.S. coronavirus case of unknown origin in California.
Dr. Noel Williams, an OKC physician, said the best course of actions for Oklahomans is to take a multi-vitamin.
"We want to have a lot of zinc in our systems because zinc directly inhibits the replication of the virus. So, even if it gets into our cells, it can't reproduce. So, it's relatively harmless" Dr. Williams said.
Dr. Williams recommends you take 25 to 50 milligrams each day if you're more than 100 pounds; the pills should be taken with food to avoid an upset stomach.