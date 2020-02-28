UPDATE: Man Holds Girlfriend Hostage, Uses Shock Collar On 3-Year-Old, Rogers Co. Deputies Say
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man arrested in Rogers County was accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and holding her and her three-year-old daughter hostage since last Friday.
The arrest report said the mother and her 3-year-old daughter had just moved in with the suspect and stated the abuse started just a few days after.
Rogers County Deputies arrested Gustus Pennington during a traffic stop and said he was armed.
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said Pennington held the mother and child hostage for 6 days.
The arrest report said Pennington tied the girl face down to a table and beat her with a piece of wood-- that continued for 24 hours.
The report also said he put a dog shock collar on the girl and shocked her to keep the mother from leaving.
It also stated Pennington made the girl stand in cold showers for long periods of time.
Sheriff Walton said the woman was able to contact family Thursday, and they rescued them before taking them to the hospital.
"[There were] visible signs of bruising throughout her whole body; the most disturbing part is he put a dog shock collar on this little girl and continually shocked her. His goal was to keep the mom from leaving by torturing the child" Walton said.
The arrest report said it appeared Pennington was trying to run; deputies found clothes, a sleeping bag and his house cat in the car.