The couple of more than 50 years is now preparing for a new race to add to their list: The Cowtown Half Marathon on March 1 in Fort Worth, Texas. With plenty of downtime spent training, they expect to cross the finish line, and who knows? Maybe take home a medal. After all, it's happened before. "Last December I was the oldest female in the entire marathon, so all I had to do was finish and I got first place in my age group," said Judy.