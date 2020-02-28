News
17 People Arrested On Drug Related Charges, Pittsburg Co. Sheriff's Office Says
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested several people in what they called a warrant round up.
Sheriff Chris Morris said they arrested 17 people on drug-related charges during the round up.
Morris said these warrants were issued after the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office conducted under cover buys in the area.
The Sheriff's Office led the round-up with help from McAlester Police, Savanna Police, Krebs Police, and the Kiowa Police Department.
Morris said this was a complete team effort getting these people off the street.