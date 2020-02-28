Since 2012, five outbreaks of E. coli and one outbreak of salmonella have been traced back to Jimmy John's. Prior outbreaks sickened nearly 90 people in 17 states, according to the FDA. Another outbreak took place in November and December, with public health officials in Iowa reporting 22 residents infected with E. coli as of January 7. Of those in the state who came down with illness, nearly all reported eating at a Jimmy John's restaurant, the FDA noted.