News
American Airlines Announces More Than $550 Million Investment For New Oklahoma Facilities
Friday, February 28th 2020, 10:36 AM CST
Updated:
On Friday, American Airlines announced a more than $550 Million investment into new facilities in Tulsa.
The new facilities will include a new 193,000-square-foot hangar and a 132,000-square-foot support facility. The new hangar will replace two old hangars and will be able to hold two whole-body aircraft or six smaller ones.
The seven-year project is the largest investment ever made at the Tulsa base and will affect every building there.
It will also include other improvements to existing infrastructure in Tulsa.
The company says the investment will also provide improvements to the existing infrastructure, including roof replacements, utility and IT upgrades and ramp repairs, according to a news release. It says the investment underscores American's long-term commitment to the Tech Ops-Tulsa Team, State of Oklahoma and City of Tulsa.
More than 5,500 people work at the Tulsa maintenance base.
It's American Airlines' largest base maintenance facility.