City Of McAlester Asks Residents To Conserve Water Due To Leak
McALESTER, Oklahoma - The City of McAlester said its has found the location of a leak in a transmission line Friday afternoon, and leaders continue to ask residents to conserve water.
City Officials said there is not a water outage at this time, but people should still conserve water.
The city said the leak is located on a distribution line in an area off of Highway 31 near the old golf course.
The city is asking residents to take immediate water conservation actions in their homes and businesses.
Unless there is an emergency, the city is asking people to avoid filling bathtubs or buckets with water.
City leaders also ask residents to turn off all sprinkler systems and put off running water-reliant appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines until the issue is fixed.
The city said the McAlester Water Plant continues to produce water and transmit to the city.