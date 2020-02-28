A new start date has not yet been determined.

The World Health Organization on Friday upgraded the global risk from the new coronavirus to "very high" as the virus continued to spread, disrupting plans for everything from major sports tournaments and concerts to planned U.S. military exercises. The global death toll is over 2,800, and more than 83,000 cases of the COVID-19 disease have been confirmed.

The entertainment industry has been scrambling to deal with the impact. Disneyland parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Japan have closed. The Chinese premiere dates and press tours for several movies, including "Mulan," "No Time to Die," and "Sonic the Hedgehog," have reportedly been pushed back as theaters across the country remain shuttered.

On Friday, BTS, one of the most popular boy bands in the world, canceled upcoming concerts, as did the rock band Green Day. And a number of films, including the next "Mission: Impossible," have reportedly suspended filming indefinitely.