Tulsa Police: Man Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Chase
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police arrested a man they said led officers on a chase in a stolen car.
Police said the chase started after the driver, Keenan Holmes, took off during a traffic stop.
They said the suspect drove to the St. Thomas Square Apartments near 61st and Peoria before jumping out and running off.
Holmes told police he rented the car from someone for 20 bucks.
However, the owner said her car was stolen while she left it running outside her apartment.
Holmes is now in the Tulsa County Jail facing several charges including possession of a stolen vehicle and not having a driver’s license. Police said they also found meth on him.