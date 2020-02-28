News
WATCH: Tulsa Police Arrest Robbery Suspect
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police arrested a man they said snatched a woman's purse and then left the scene in a stolen vehicle.
Police said Tyosha Pratt followed a woman into a store and then grabbed her purse. They said a few hours later, they pulled him over and learned the license plate belonged to a different vehicle.
They said during the stop, Pratt ran off and left his ID behind.
A K9 officer later found Pratt hiding in the bed of a truck at some apartments nearby.
Pratt was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of robbery and improper license plate display.