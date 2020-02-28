TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police arrested a man they said snatched a woman's purse and then left the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Police said Tyosha Pratt followed a woman into a store and then grabbed her purse. They said a few hours later, they pulled him over and learned the license plate belonged to a different vehicle.

They said during the stop, Pratt ran off and left his ID behind.

A K9 officer later found Pratt hiding in the bed of a truck at some apartments nearby.

Pratt was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of robbery and improper license plate display.