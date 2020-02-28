Creek Co. Deputies Search For Person Responsible After Dog Found Left For Dead
TULSA, Oklahoma - An eight-month-old dog is recovering after Creek County deputies said somebody found it abused and left for dead.
The dog, Atlas, is playful and feeling a lot better, while he recovers at VCA Woodland Central Animal Hospital in Tulsa.
He’s here, because on Thursday, he was found like this.
“It appeared that its hind legs were tied together, and they thought it also had that its ears were tied together,” said Fred Clark, the Deputy Chief in Creek County.
Deputies in Creek County said they got a call after someone found the dog in a field near S 49th W Ave and 78th St, tied up with glue stuffed in its ear, and one ear partially cut.
When they got closer, deputies said the dog also appeared to have a chemical burn.
“It was somewhat aggressive. I think probably scared,” said Clark.
The Sheriff’s Office called in the help of the Humane Society of Tulsa, who named the dog Atlas, and brought him to the animal hospital.
Veterinarian Dr. Kristen Haak treated him.
“I was horrified,” said Dr. Haak. “My heart went out to him because he looked so scared. He was dirty, you could tell he had injuries.”
Haak said she thinks twine was also wrapped around his muzzle and an x-ray revealed he had been shot with a BB gun.
Her biggest concern was the glue stuffed in his ears.
“We didn’t know how much glue was in there and if they filled the canal entirely and down to the ear drum then we’d be looking at really expensive surgery,” said Haak.
For more than an hour, she worked to clean the ears, and removed enough to where he won’t need surgery or have permanent damage inside.
Haak said he woke up this morning with a completely different demeanor.
“I cannot keep him in a kennel, he is just bouncing everywhere, he just wants to run, he wants to play. It is night and day, not the same dog,” said Haak.
Once he fully recovers, which should only take a few weeks, Atlas could soon be up for adoption.
As for the investigation in this case, Creek County Deputies said there is now a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
If you know anything, you’re asked to call them.