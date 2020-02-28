Voters To Decide On $9 Million In Bonds For Mannford Schools
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - Creek County voters will decide Tuesday on nearly $9 million in bonds for Mannford Schools.
District leaders said the money will make students safer and expand on the high school.
Mannford Schools leaders said more than $4 million would go toward new classroom, gym, and wrestling buildings.
Two propositions are on the ballot Tuesday; to address transportation, facilities, and student safety.
"The community is incredibly beneficial to the school, the school in turn is incredibly beneficial to the community," Superintendent Kelly Spradlin said.
Spradlin said the current gym was built after a bond vote in 1986. Next week's vote could bring necessary expansions and upgrades.
"It is almost nine million dollars, just a shade under that, over the course of eight years. It does not increase taxes," Spradlin said.
Spradlin said if the propositions pass, the district will buy a new bus every year for the next six years. School leaders will add security measures to the entrances and surveillance cameras on the perimeter. Also, the two new facilities would have FEMA approved shelters that can withstand an EF-5 tornado.
"That would be huge, in one investment we go from being able to shelter zero kids, to sheltering every kid," Spradlin said.
The renovations would also increase the space for wrestling and the FFA program. It would provide risers for fine arts, better lighting for classrooms, and would eliminate the need for shuttles between campuses.
Spradlin tells me these are improvements that are necessary for Mannford Schools to stay up to speed.
Voters will decide on these school bonds at the polls on Super Tuesday. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.