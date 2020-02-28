News
Pawnee Co. Man Arrested After Accused Of Soliciting A Minor
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Pawnee County man was arrested after he was accused of sending nude photos to two minors and asking one of them to meet for sex.
An affidavit said Michael Wilson sent the same photo to both minors over a dating app.
It also said deputies took over one of the accounts and that’s when Wilson asked to meet for sex. According to the affidavit, Wilson asked the minors to delete the photos he sent but to keep messaging him.
Deputies served a warrant at his home and he admitted to everything, the affidavit said.
Wilson is being held on complaints of soliciting a minor and sharing obscene material with a minor.