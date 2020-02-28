Collinsville Community Raises Money For 10-Year-Old Girl Diagnosed With Cancer
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma - A little Collinsville girl is facing the challenge of her life after learning a couple weeks ago that she has stage-four cancer.
Now, Isabella Henderson's family and friends are doing everything they can to help, as she fights cancer in a Tennessee hospital.
Isabella's teammates say she's a fighter on and off the field.
Her community wants her to know she's not in the fight alone.
"She's a tough girl, a fighter, a happy, fun-loving, energetic fourth grader," said Erica Rosser.
Erica Rosser said Isabella Henderson learned a few weeks ago she has aggressive stage four cancer that's spread to her bone marrow, after experiencing pain in her back just a few weeks prior.
The Collinsville fourth grader loves cheerleading, gymnastics, her school, and her soccer coaches said the field is one of her favorite places to be.
"She had cancer and it really hit home with us," said Jason Rosser. "Our girls are like our own kids."
Coaches Erica and Jason Rosser said it's evident that Isabella is so loved. You can see it everywhere in her community.
"I baked 312 cupcakes," said Peter Malon. "I didn't put the frosting on, my mom did that."
12-year-old Peter Malon said his older brother had cancer, so he relates to what the family is going through.
"These are for Isabella, for raising money," Malon said.
He offered up his sweet treats at Owasso's Simple Simon's Pizza, which dished out 20% of Thursday's sales to Isabella's family.
"It's nice to help the families out when they have other things to spend their money on," said manager Kara Rumery.
Isabella's teammates are now selling "Isabella Strong" shirts to help the family with medical expenses In hopes the bright little girl kicks cancer to the curb.
Here’s a link to the GoFundMe account and to the t-shirts.