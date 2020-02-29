News
Rogers County Woman Accused Of Running Over 11-Year-Old Son
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Rogers County deputies arrested a woman accused of running over her 11-year-old son, then driving off with her toddler, while high on drugs.
Deputies say Ashley Blizzard's husband told her not to drive, but she started to leave anyway. They say her son tried to stop her by opening the driver's door and grabbing the steering wheel. The force of the car backing up knocked him to the ground and his hands were run over by the car.
Deputies pulled Blizzard over and say her 2-year-old was in the front seat with no type of restraint and what standing on a broken meth pipe.
Blizzard was booked into the Rogers County Jail on complaints of child abuse, DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.