News
Motorcycle Collided With A Pickup Truck In Tulsa County
Saturday, February 29th 2020, 4:40 PM CST
Updated:
Von Castor
OHP troopers responded to a motorcycle and pickup truck crash just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of State Highways 151 and 51 in Tulsa County.
The crash happened south of the Keystone Dam.
Emergency crews attended to the motorcyclist, but the condition of the pickup truck driver is not known.
State Highway 151 was closed, but has since reopened.
This is a developing story.